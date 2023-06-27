Eternal flame unveiled for Atlanta Child Murders victims to make sure they are never forgotten

ATLANTA — In a special ceremony on Tuesday, the City of Atlanta unveiled a memorial for the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders.

From 1979 to 1981, nearly 30 Black children and teenagers, mostly boys, were reported missing from the Atlanta area and later found dead.

“It’s still kind of fresh, you’ll never forget…I don’t ever forget,” June Thompson said.

Thompson now has a place to come and remember her brother Darron Glass, who was one of Atlanta Child Murders victims.

“It does bring back sad memories, however I can say I truly thank God for this eternal flame.”

In the ceremony on the grounds of Atlanta City Hall, the unveiling Tuesday morning included the artist.

“People tend to forget things over time…that’s what a memorial is for, so we don’t forget,” Gordon Huether said.

Huether wants the memorial to be a place to honor and celebrate the victims and a place for their families and community to remember and reflect.

“Shape of, like you’re being embraced, like you’re being hugged…this place works for one person by themselves of works for a gathering.”

A task force established by former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms came up with the flame and memorial in 2019. Bottoms ended the ceremony with the reading of the names.

The reading acknowledged the lives cut short as well as gratitude for all those who helped in searches, recovery efforts and eventual healing in the community.

“I’m so honored to have played a part in making sure this memorial will be here for an eternity. So that every single person that passes the grounds of Atlanta city hall remembers that those children mattered to us then, they matter to us now, and they will matter to us for generations,” Bottoms said.

