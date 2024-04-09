Elementary school students attend Solar Eclipse watch party in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ashlyn Stallworth, a fourth grader at Harbins Elementary School, put the protective glasses to her eyes and shrieked with excitement.

It was around 2 p.m. Monday and the moon had covered a sliver of the sun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She and hundreds of her classmates at the Gwinnett County school were let out of class early to enjoy an eclipse watch party, complete with a DJ and food trucks.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the moon get in front of the sun because I’ve never gotten to see a solar eclipse before,” she said.

Ashlyn’s parents joined her to watch the sun and moon put on a show. The family missed out on the last eclipse in 2017. Her father, Eric Stallworth, was a kid the last time he witnessed such a phenomenon.

“I remember I was about her age and how exciting it was,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to, at this age, seeing it.”

In the weeks leading up to the eclipse, teachers have been talking about the historic event in their classes.

“We’ve been watching videos to learn about the solar eclipse,” said STEM teacher Melissa Barth. “We’ve made models of solar eclipses and just been getting kids excited about the whole event.”

Nana Osei-Akoto came to the campus to watch the solar spectacle with her daughters and nieces. She last saw an eclipse in 2005, in her native country of Ghana.

“This time around, years later, I get to spend it with my children and nieces. It’s a wonderful experience,” said Osei-Akoto

Her daughter, Brielle, is in the fifth grade.

“I’m so excited because I get to see what it’s like and how it kind of affects the day and stuff,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brielle’s little sister, Arielle, is eight years old and knows what a rare occurrence she just witnessed.

“Because the next time I see that happen, I’ll be 28,” she said.

She’s right. The next eclipse is set to happen in 20 years.

Ashlyn Stallworth basked in the moment.

“I’m super happy to be with my parents and be with my friends at school,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

From the path of totality, to the Georgian skies, Channel 2 viewers looked up in awe of solar eclipse People all across North Georgia also put their eyes to the sky Monday as a partial solar eclipse slightly darkened our region.

©2023 Cox Media Group