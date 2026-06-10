Drake London welcomes challenge to level up with new contract, bring Super Bowl to Atlanta

Drake London has officially signed his massive contract extension to stay with the Atlanta Falcons through 2030.

London spoke to the media for first time on Tuesday about his contract. He said it took about two and half weeks to get the 4-year, $141 million contract done.

He is now the NFL’s third-highest paid wide receiver. London knows there’s more responsibility and higher expectations, but he welcomes it and wants to level up his game in every single category.

“I’m really playing for something that’s bigger than me. I mean, I can say that I was already doing that, but, um there’s a more sense of urgency, whether it’s making plays, making that backside block, whatever it might be," he said. “I’m just trying to be full encompassing, of what Atlanta Falcons should be.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

London wanted to stay in Atlanta for a couple of reasons. He really likes his teammates and everyone in the Falcons organization.

And Atlanta also drafted him in the first round and he wants to show his commitment and loyalty to the team and city. Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked if he believes the team is capable of winning a Super Bowl.

“I think we have all the young talent in the world and we have the foundation with like Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and all the older folks and stuff like that who have set the foundation and then to I’ve always thought that it would be so sick to win a Super Bowl in Atlanta,” London said.

“I know we’ve been so close. And then on the other aspect of that, it’s you, you will be the first to do it. So regardless of who you are, where you’re at on the team, how much impact you had. You are going down as a legend in Atlanta and being legendary is a big goal of mine."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group