Fugitive wanted for almost a year arrested in Douglas County, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who was wanted by police for almost a year was arrested on Wednesday by Douglas County deputies.
A fugitive identified as Markus Alexander-Henderson was arrested for aggravated assault after being on the run for almost a year.
He was seen after a surveillance sting near McKown and Riley Road on Wednesday.
A deputy attempted to stop his vehicle, but a pursuit began.
Alexander-Henderson attempted to run away after being pulled over before he was eventually arrested.
Deputies said Alexander-Henderson was also wanted out of other metro Atlanta jurisdictions as well.
