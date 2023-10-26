Deputy injured in shooting at Douglas County home released from hospital

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County deputy who was shot on Wednesday morning is back at home recovering.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds confirmed the deputy, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News reporters brought you team coverage from Grady Memorial Hospital and the shooting scene in Douglas County. Officials confirmed that one person died and three others, including the deputy and suspect, were injured in the shooting.

Deputies said they were called to a home on North Bear Drive off Kings Highway around 9:30 a.m. When deputies got there, they found a man who had been shot lying on the kitchen floor.

The GBI identified the victim as Walter Jackson Sr., 66, the suspect’s great-uncle. He died on the scene.

Inside the home, deputies found a woman who was shot. She told deputies that the shooter was in another room. When deputies saw the suspected shooter, identified as Christian Roman, 27, he started shooting at them. That’s when deputies shot back at Roman.

The deputy was shot multiple times. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden captured video of Douglas County Sheriff and Georgia State Patrol vehicles escorting the deputy to the hospital.

Officials airlifted Roman to the hospital where he was last listed as stable, according to his sister.

“My brother, he is stable and he’s conscious, but he was shot multiple times,” Ashley Budahazy told Channel 2 Action News. “They said there was like seven shots or whatever, but I don’t know if all seven shots hit him or what. My nanna was hit in the crossfire on the way to her room while holding my daughter.”

Budahazy said her daughter was not injured. The shooting remains under investigation.

