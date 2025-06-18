10 charged after street racing event at Douglas County warehouse parking lot

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — At least 10 people have been arrested after a street racing event in Douglas County.

Deputies say they were called to the parking lot of a warehouse on Douglas Hill Road for reports of people doing burnouts.

When they arrived, they say they found approximately 15 cars that were part of a car club known for filming their activities.

Two of the drivers immediately sped off, and deputies began chasing a Dodge Charger. The deputy eventually stopped the chase for safety concerns.

Police say 10 people were charged with participation in street racing, and one of them was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The identities of those arrested have not been released. But police say two are from Douglasville and the others are from Conyers, Stockbridge, Morrow, Powder Springs, Villa Rica and Ellenwood.

