Director Ava DuVernay visits Ron Clark Academy to talk about her new film “Origin”

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta students are getting a real life lesson on racism and how it’s portrayed in a new film shot in Georgia.

WSB-TV Get Reals with Director Ava Duvernay as she met with middle school students in Atlanta.

“I mean, what they’re doing here, the energy, the warmth, the community is everything that our firm origin is about,” Duvernay told Channel 2 Action News.

The award-winning director made a stop this week at the prestigious Ron Clark Academy to talk to the students about her new movie “Origin.”

“This visit to Ron Clark Academy was so nourishing to me, something that I really needed to remind myself the ways which we can do things outside of the box.”

Origin is a biopic that is based on the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabelle Wilkerson. The film written and directed by Duvernay describes racism in the United States as an aspect of the caste system.

“I want them to understand that underneath all the .... that we experience, there’s this thing called caste. There’s this idea that one person is better than another person based on something that is completely random. You skin color, your religion, your gender,” Duvernay said.

The students were excited to hear about the film shot partially in Georgia and how it relates to their real life experiences

“Origin” was centered in Savannah, Georgia but also filmed in Montgomery, Alabama, New Delhi, India and Berlin, Germany.

The film hits theatres across the country Friday.

