Dense fog advisory for morning commute

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a dense fog advisory is in effect for the following counties: Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Walton and Upson.

Kramlich says visibility is down to less than a mile in Atlanta and as low as 0 in areas south toward Griffin and LaGrange.

The conditions will improve as the morning goes on, but make sure to keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

Sunny and breezy this afternoon

Highs in the mid 50s

Colder Thursday

Little to no rain in the forecast for the next few days

