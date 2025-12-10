Dense fog advisory for morning commute

Pay extra attention on the roads this morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says a dense fog advisory is in effect for the following counties: Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Walton and Upson.
Kramlich says visibility is down to less than a mile in Atlanta and as low as 0 in areas south toward Griffin and LaGrange.
The conditions will improve as the morning goes on, but make sure to keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- Sunny and breezy this afternoon
- Highs in the mid 50s
- Colder Thursday
- Little to no rain in the forecast for the next few days
