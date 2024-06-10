Decatur women’s soccer team breaks attendance record

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur women’s soccer team set an attendance record over the weekend.

Decatur FC, who plays in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, had more than 2,100 fans at their game on Friday night.

This is the inaugural season of this league, which has teams across the south and the country.

The team plays its home games at Decatur High School.

Its next home game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday against Knoxville 865 Alliance.

If you are interested in tickets, click here.

