Woman with Alzheimer’s was in bed moments before tree crashed into her DeKalb bedroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family needs help rebuilding a home after a tree fell on it, causing extensive damage.

The family says they need to make repairs fast to get the owner, Ruby Clark, back in a familiar space as soon as possible. Clark has Alzheimer’s, and her daughter, Alfreda Clark King, spoke to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco about the damage.

“I do realize that I’m blessed because my mother and the caregiver are okay, but because my mother has Alzheimer’s, taking her out of her environment, already, it has been really bad on her,” said King.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said the tree fell on the back bedrooms and the dining room. Her mother was sitting on her bed minutes before the tree crashed inside.

“I’m like a fish out of water,” said King. “I can command a unit in the Navy, but I can’t do this.”

Neighbors like Angela Stinson-Adams heard the tree fall.

“I ran up to make sure she was okay. So, she and the caregiver had come out through the garage, and they were okay,” Adams described.

“It was devastating because Ruby’s home is her pride and joy,” said Vicki Bias Beasley.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the family handled the emergency, the two neighbors did two things that you might not think of to help: removed photos and food.

“We were fearful of the mold and the pictures, cleaned out the perishables,” said Bias Beasley. “Just kind of helped her the best we can.”

“The community means a lot to her, and her neighbors,” said Adams. “She’s used to taking care of everybody else. So, this was an opportunity for us to take care of her.”

Now, the caregiver’s car is totaled, the home needs repairs from the bedrooms to the dining room and the owner will need new nurses while living in a different part of town.

The retired Navy Commander said she will need help juggling it all with her day job at the VA.

If you would like to help, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Demolition begins after fire destroys Atlanta apartment complex

©2023 Cox Media Group