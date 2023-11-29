Paw-don me, but are you fur real? DeKalb firefighters rescue kitten stuck on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — We wish we were just kitten, but no...a kitten was stuck on the interstate.

a DeKalb County fire crew was on their way to emergency calls Monday morning when they spotted an un-fur-miliar creature on I-285.

It was a small kitten clinging to the median wall on the busy interstate.

Video captured the moment firefighters rescued the frightened kitten. The crew members included firefighters Jesse Cole, Stephen Krick, Capt. Almedin Kulo, and the driver operator Joshua Andrews.

Now, the kitten has a fur-ever friend, thanks to senior firefighter Tyson Lewis, whose mom was given the cat. Lewis’ mom recently lost a cat.

