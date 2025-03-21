Metro Atlanta city named 3rd ever UNICEF Child Friendly City in US

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UNICEF USA, the American chapter of the United Nation’s Children’s Fund, announced Thursday that a city in metro Atlanta was the third overall Child Friendly City in the U.S.

The City of Decatur was named the third Child Friendly City in the United States by UNICEF, joining Houston and Minneapolis.

The organization said that brought Decatur into a group of just 3,500 municipalities on the planet to hold the designation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The commitment, energy and effort displayed by young residents of Decatur on our Teen Leadership Team and Decatur Youth Council is an inspiration to all of us and a reminder that every voice is important when it comes to the work of city government,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. “My hope is that we as city leaders will continue to listen to youth voices and that those who serve as Decatur Youth representatives will inspire others to participate.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to UNICEF, the Child Friendly Cities Initiative incorporates a framework of safety, health, inclusivity and child-responsiveness when applying its designation to its members.

The City of Decatur is now among the few thousand to receive such titling since 1996, when the initiative started.

“We are thrilled to have Decatur join our growing cohort of UNICEF Child Friendly Cities in the United States and recognize the City’s commitment to building a safer and more accessible community for children,” UNICEF USA President & CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis said. “UNICEF USA is proud to celebrate the dedication of the Decatur community to support youth involvement and include them in city decision making and initiatives that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.”

To earn the designation, UNICEF said Decatur had to meet five priorities, including improving public spaces access for all, increasing trust with members of law enforcement, making the city cleaner, making Decatur more inclusive for all children and young people and becoming more sustainable, while improving access to mental health resources for children and teenagers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group