Trees fall on homes, powerlines as storms move through North Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — large tree fell and hit two homes in a DeKalb County neighborhood, severely damaging one of them.

Emergency crews told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that lightning hit the tree along Lloyd Road around 10 a.m., splitting it in half.

Half of the tree fell through the roof of a home and into the dining room, kitchen and garage.

The owner of the home, Marie Jordan, told Regan she was inside when the tree fell on the other side of the home on a lower floor.

“It scared me so bad, I’m still scared,” Jordan said. “It took my whole living room, part of the top section out of there. There’s a hole in another of the bedrooms.”

Jordan said it sounded like a bomb going off when the tree fell.

“It just made me so nervous. I look at the tree every day I come out of my house. I park my car on top of the driveway, saying if it comes down it won’t hit my car. But it just took everything,” Jordan said. “For years and years, I have watched that tree. I’ve never been able to park in that part of my driveway because of that tree.”

“I saw the tree itself fall, and I said, ‘Oh my God,’” neighbor Annie Woodhouse said.

Regan said he noticed a utility crew at the home earlier working to restore power in the area.

The tree appeared to be rotten with a saturated root system, causing the tree to fall.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Another massive tree fell in Buckhead, taking out powerlines for people along Peachtree Hills Avenue and Fairhaven Drive.

The entire neighborhood is now without power.

A neighbor told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the tree fell around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The neighbor said he heard a big rumble and then went outside to find the tree down.

No one was injured in the incident. Seiden said power crews are out working to remove the tree and restore service to the area.

