Large brush fire breaks out along I-285, stalling traffic

DEKALB COUNTY — A large brush fire along I-285 in DeKalb County is stalling traffic.
The fire broke out in the woods along Bouldercrest Road Thursday afternoon.
Smoke was wafting over the highway and firetrucks are currently blocking the right EB lanes.
Fire crews are currently trying to contain the blaze. It’s unclear when the road will clear.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several firetrucks blocking lanes. Some hotspots were still smoldering.
