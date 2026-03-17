I-285 SB shut down in DeKalb County after crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Monday night.

The crash happened on I-285 southbound near Covington Hwy. in DeKalb County.

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Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show the interstate blocked.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if there are any significant injuries.

There is no word on how long it will take for the crash to clear and the interstate to reopen.

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