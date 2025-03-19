DeKalb DA’s office sentences sex offender taking upskirt photos of women

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office say they arrested a man who was convicted of using his cellphone to take photos of women without their knowledge.

Last week, Jesse William Kirk, 50, pleaded guilty in connection to two incidents in Brookhaven in 2019 and 2023.

According to the investigation, officers with the BPD responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Costco on Brookhaven Avenue on July 23, 2019.

When they arrived, police met with an employee who reported a man had been taking upskirt photos of a female customer.

Store surveillance video showed Kirk using his phone to take a photo of the woman’s buttocks underneath her dress when she bent forward while shopping.

In a second instance, surveillance video once again caught Kirk follow a second woman inside of a store who was wearing a skirt and as he placed his phone under her skirt and appeared to take a photo.

Kirk was identified because he previously used a Costco gas pump before going inside of the store.

Once identified, the investigation into Kirk showed he was listed on the sex offender registry.

He was interviewed by police and denied taking the photos, however, a forensic audit of his phone matched photos from the phone to the Costco incidents.

In April 2023, Newnan Police officers arrested Kirk for a similar incident in the dressing room at Target. After securing a warrant for his phone, police found additional photos of women taken without their permission.

Officials say they also found three videos of a woman partially dressed inside her apartment. The videos according to police appeared to have come from the woman’s balcony without her knowledge.

Police confirmed this after identifying the apartment, talking with the woman they suspected were in the videos, she confirmed and told police she did not know Kirk.

Warrants were issued for Kirk’s arrest, and he was extradited to DeKalb County from Montana where he was in prison.

Following his guilty plea, Kirk was sentenced to 15 years to serve eight in confinement and the rest on probation.

