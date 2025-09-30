Capsized boat found in search for missing person in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue said a capsized boat was found in the search for a missing person.

The welfare check call to DeKalb County Fire Rescue was made at 7:45 p.m. Monday by a family member who said the person in question liked to go fishing.

Fire rescue responded to the area of Flat Springs Parkway and Clifton Springs Road, to a swampy area behind a QuikTrip, but the person, whose identity was not shared, was not found.

A dive team will be sent to the scene Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the person in a possible recovery mission.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group