Bronze statue of late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis unveiled in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. — A crowd of neighbors, politicians and civil rights leaders filled Decatur’s historic square Saturday for the unveiling of a statue honoring the late Congressman John Lewis.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was there as the 12-foot bronze statue was unveiled.

Corinne Milien was in the crowd of people who came from across metro Atlanta to witness the moment meant to preserve the civil rights legend’s legacy.

“I do hope the young people here are going to walk by, going to school every day, and understand his legacy and find a way to make good trouble,” she said.

“I’m 82 years old. So, I have seen a lot, and this is really good for us. We’re going to enjoy it,” said Margaret Fisher.

Shortly after noon, a black veil that covered the monument was pulled down to applause from the crowd.

Dekalb County Commissioner Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garret came up with the plan to honor Lewis’ life in 2020. A task force had to face a judge to remove the Confederate monument that used to sit in its place for more than 100 years.

It was part of a nationwide effort to remove Confederate monuments after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017. The efforts continued after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. in 2020.

“I don’t think there’s anything like this anywhere in this nation,” said Dekalb County CEO Mike Thurmond. “There have been, obviously, many attempts to remove one set of monuments, but not to go full circle and establish something that would be lasting, inspiring and something that will bring us together.”

Thurmond said a monument of bigotry and hatred is being replaced by one of brotherhood, love and peace.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and civil rights leaders like Xernona Clayton and Ambassador Andrew Young were in the crowd Saturday to see the county uncover a new chapter.

The task force raised $700,000 for the project and commissioned internationally acclaimed sculptor Basil Watson to create the statue.

