Several lanes of I-285 in DeKalb County shut down due to multi-vehicle crash, fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-285 at Glenwood Ave. in DeKalb County remain shut down after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes. At least one of the cars caught fire. The cars have since been moved over to the shoulder but two lanes remain closed as crews tow the vehicles away and clean up debris.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where one truck was on its side.

Multiple ambulances were called to the crash. It’s unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Traffic is currently backed up nearly to Spaghetti Junction.

