0 Bystanders, officers jump into action to help 5-year-old critically injured in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A child is in critical condition and a woman is expected to face charges after a multicar crash.

Decatur police said the driver hit a car at a red light near South Candler and Midway roads around 6 p.m. Thursday before hitting another car.

According to Decatur police, the at-fault driver was driving erratically along Midway Road in Decatur, and as she approached the light at the intersection of Candler Road, hit a car with the child and his mother inside.

The driver continued through the intersection and hit another car that got pushed over into a yard.

Decatur police said the mother and child were stopped at the red light when the woman hit from behind.

Police said the suspect then got out of her car and started running through traffic.

Two police officers, one from MARTA and another off-duty DeKalb County police officer, were driving by and stopped to help.

A bystander and one of the officers did CPR on the unresponsive boy at the scene until paramedics arrived.

That is when police said the woman started assaulting the DeKalb officer.

The woman was taken into custody.

The mother involved in the crash was treated and released from a local hospital for her injuries.

At last check on Friday afternoon, the 5-year-old was in critical condition.

