David Pollack, Brian Jordan and Jerome Bettis to own new indoor football team in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A group of former star athletes are coming together to launch a new professional sports team in Georgia.

Georgia sports legends David Pollack and Brian Jordan along with Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis announced they are forming a team to compete in the Indoor Football League.

The team will play games at the Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center in Athens in March 2027. The IFL season runs through July.

“Athens is one of the great football communities in America, and it deserves more than just a season – it deserves a year-round connection to the game,” Bettis said on Thursday. “We’re building something that’s not just about wins and losses, but about pride, energy, and giving this city a team it can truly call its own.”

The ownership group plans to introduce the franchise at an 11 a.m. event on May 21. UGA legend Mark Richt will also attend.

There will be food, live music and other performances for fans who attend. Community members can give their input on what the team should be called.

The IFL formed back in 2008. The league currently consists of 14 teams split among an Eastern and Western Conference. The Athens team is expected to be in the Eastern Conference while a new team in San Jose, Calif. will be in the Western.

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