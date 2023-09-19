Security camera footage shows suspect accused of arson, breaking into more than 30 cars in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police are asking people to stay on the lookout for a suspect accused of arson and breaking into more than 30 cars in a metro neighborhood.

On Monday, Newnan police released the photo of a young man they say is wanted for arson and entering more than 30 cars up and down Greenville Street on Sept. 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Maybe he is your neighbor, or your neighbor’s kid? Maybe he’s even your son or grandson? Maybe, just maybe, your kids know him...” Newnan police wrote on Facebook. “If you know him, please help us help him. The path he is going down is not a good one and we don’t want to see him get hurt.”

Evidence from the scene indicates the suspect has a significant cut on his right hand.

Police said the suspect is a young man who is in his late teens or early 20s.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey pants and black & white slides. near MLK Jr. Drive in Newnan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective T. Dalton immediately at 678-673-5399 or by e-mail at tdalton@newnanga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

First responders honored for saving trapped driver from flood waters

©2023 Cox Media Group