Metro Atlanta man accused of bestiality involving dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is facing sex crime charges involving an animal.
Investigators say a citizen reached out to them with a video of John Edward Couch performing acts of bestiality.
Eventually, deputies say they found several videos of Couch engaging in sexual acts with a dog.
Couch was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail on June 24.
According to jail records, he has since been released.
