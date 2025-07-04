Metro Atlanta man accused of bestiality involving dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is facing sex crime charges involving an animal.

Investigators say a citizen reached out to them with a video of John Edward Couch performing acts of bestiality.

Eventually, deputies say they found several videos of Couch engaging in sexual acts with a dog.

Couch was arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail on June 24.

According to jail records, he has since been released.

