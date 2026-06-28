Black bear spotted in metro Atlanta neighborhoods: ‘simply a bear doing the bare necessities’

SENOIA, Ga. — The Senoia Police Department says there have been a couple of black bear sightings nearby.

However, the department says they’re nothing to be alarmed about, as the bear hasn’t displayed worrying behavior.

Senoia PD said one sighting was in the Springdale subdivision off of Coweta Street, while another was in Newnan.

“If you happen to spot the bear, please do not approach it. It’s simply a bear doing the bare necessities,” the Senoia PD said in a social media post.

It hasn’t exhibited aggressive behavior to people or approached people.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources encourages people to leave the bear alone unless it becomes a nuisances or safety hazard.

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