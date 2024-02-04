2 people stabbed in Coweta County, suspect at large, sheriff’s office says

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta man is wanted and still has not been caught by sheriff’s deputies after stabbing a man and woman in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Felix Holloway stabbed a man and woman, then fled on foot.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, finding the two victims in the area of Lucious Johnson Road.

A call came in for 911 saying that the person who allegedly stabbed the two victims was Holloway.

Deputies brought in both K-9 units and drones in their efforts to find Holloway, but he has yet to be found.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Holloway has a lot of family in the area and may be hiding out in a family member’s house.”

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after Holloway allegedly stabbed them.

It is unknown, currently, why Holloway allegedly stabbed the two victims, or their current statuses. The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with any information about Holloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stapler online at cstapler@coweta.ga.us or by calling 770-253-1502.

