Consumer alert: Beware of phony class-action lawsuits that take your money

Phony class-action lawsuit notifications are being sent via text and email, with the aim of stealing personal information.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said they promise money in exchange for personal information, like checking account numbers. He said people should be wary of these notifications.

“They’re promising money way beyond the little, tiny amount people usually get, and guess what they want from you?” Howard said. “They want your checking account number or other personal information that they use. Instead of sending you money, the crooks steal money from you.”

Howard advises people to research any class-action lawsuit notice they receive.

He said to verify if it is real before clicking any links.

He also noted that the amount of money received from a legitimate class action lawsuit is usually very small. The last class action lawsuit he participated in resulted in him receiving less than $10.

