Construction starts on country’s first privately owned cricket stadium right here in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Construction started on Friday on the first privately owned cricket stadium in the country -- and it’s right here in Georgia.

The new stadium is being built on Tom Hall Parkway, in LaGrange.

Cricket is the second-most popular sport on Earth, according to Selig Enterprises, which is building the stadium.

It will host cricket competitions and community events and will seat more than 10,000 fans.

“With its mild, year-round climate and proximity to the Atlanta airport, LaGrange serves as the perfect location for cricket’s next expansion,” said Siddharth Das, founder of The LaGrange Cricket Stadium.

In addition to cricket, the stadium will include a FIFA-regulated soccer field and host various events, enhancing its appeal as a versatile sports venue.

The site will also include a boutique hotel, shops, and restaurants and is set to open in early 2027. Tom Hall Parkway

