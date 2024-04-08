Suspected Cobb County burglar rescued after getting trapped in grease vent hood for nearly 9 hours

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County investigators say a man tied to a string of restaurant burglaries found himself trapped in the vent grease hood. Exclusive video shows the moment fire crews rescued the suspect.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Los Bravos Mexican restaurant where it happened in east Cobb.

Employees found the man dangling from the grease vent after they opened the restaurant for business.

“I saw him at 9 in the morning when I found him. But he was stuck there since 1 in the morning,” Julio Angel, manager of Los Bravos said.

Police say Mauricio Serrano-Jiminez is tied to three burglaries at Mexican restaurants in Cobb County.

