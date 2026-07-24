Lottery fever hits Georgia as combined jackpots near $1.3 billion

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Feeling lucky?

Lottery players across Georgia are lining up as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots climb to nearly $1.3 billion.

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Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $743 million, while Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $600 million.

You can catch all the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

At Heby’s Shell Station in West Cobb County, a store known for producing big lottery winners, customers were already buying tickets in hopes of landing the life-changing prize.

Television screens inside the store display the growing jackpots, while a list of past winners hangs overhead. The excitement has created a steady line at the checkout counter as players try their luck.

Among them was Clarence Garrett, who stopped by to purchase a ticket and tap into what he hopes is some of the store’s winning magic.

Garrett said he usually lets the machine select his numbers but has considered turning to artificial intelligence for help.

“I was looking at even AI, but right now, I’m letting the machine pick,” Garrett said. “You can use ChatGPT and put in numbers. And I got to play around with that. Is that like cheating? That’s a machine pick.”

Others believe the store’s reputation may have something to do with its success.

At the back of Heby’s, barbecue chef Shombe Jones was busy preparing lunches while sharing his own lottery strategy.

“What is it about this store that makes it magical? And you can say the barbecue. Well, it’s the barbecue, number one,” Jones joked.

Jones said he relies on family birthdays when choosing his lottery numbers.

“Quick pick. Or you can do your grandkids’ birthday, your mama’s birthday, your dad’s birthday, your sister’s birthday and your brother’s birthday,” he said.

Whether it’s lucky numbers, family birthdays or a computer-generated pick, players across Georgia will soon find out if their strategy pays off.

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