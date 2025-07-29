Dog in hot truck bed suffers 1st-degree burns, owner charged in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Cobb County has been charged with animal cruelty after leaving her dog in a hot truck for at least 10 hours, resulting in first-degree burns.

The incident occurred when the dog was left in a metal crate inside the back of a truck. Cobb County police noticed the animal while out on patrol, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported.

Its paws were burned, and it couldn’t stand when officers found the dog.

The temperature in the back of the truck reached 120 degrees, while the outside temperature was in the 90s.

“They don’t sweat like people do to stay cool, and of course without water they are going to overheat,” said Steve Hammond, Cobb County Animal Services Director.

The dog’s owner, Ebony Newell, has been charged following the incident.

Hammond said if the dog had remained in the truck for a few more hours, it could have developed heat stroke and died.

He also mentioned a concerning trend of people leaving pets in vehicles due to restrictions at extended stay accommodations.

“One of the things we are starting to see metro wide is people that are staying in the extended stays, and they are not able to take the animal inside they are leaving them in the vehicle,” he said.

Cobb County Animal Services recently equipped officers with temperature guns, which allowed them to determine the extreme heat inside the truck when they found the dog.

Authorities continue to remind pet owners to be mindful of the risks associated with high temperatures and to keep animals cool and hydrated.

