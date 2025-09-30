Crews battle Austell church fire, put out hotspots for hours

Firefighters have been putting out hotspots for hours after a church caught on fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries on Joe Jerkins Blvd in Austell.

Fire Chief Brandon Merritt told Channel 2 Action News This Morning that the first units arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the church.

The fire now out, but crews have been pouring water on hotspots for over nine hours. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

