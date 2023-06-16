Controversial billboards across metro sparking outrage over what some call anti-LGBT message

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A controversial billboard is sparking outrage. The billboard says, “Proud to be delivered.” The backdrop is the pride flag.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with a member of GLAAD who believes a metro pastor is putting out an anti-LGBTQ+ message – and it’s not just the billboard.

There’s also concern about what the church and its pastor are posting on social media.

Darian Aaron works with GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

“I was actually driving down Cobb Parkway on May 31, the day before the start of Pride month, and I saw the billboard,” Aaron said.

There are seven billboards just like the one he saw throughout metro Atlanta. Proudtobedelivered.com is at the bottom of the billboard.

“I was just completely taken aback by it, especially given the fact that the words ‘proud to be delivered’ was blazed across the LGBT pride flag. To me that was a bait and switch,” Aaron said.

Worship with Wonders purchased the billboards.

“Not only has the church erected billboards across metro Atlanta but if you were to visit the pastor’s Instagram page it is completely flooded with anti-LGBT rhetoric,” Aaron said.

“Here’s going to be such a power that’s going to help people walk out of that LGBTQ lifestyle,” Pastor Myles Rutherford said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Those that are dealing with that spirit of homosexuality, you are about to come out.”

Newell attempted to contact the church several times but hasn’t heard back.

“It seems as though his entire ministry’s platform is on demonizing members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Aaron said.

Newell also attempted to contact Rutherford through his social media accounts. She still has not heard back.

