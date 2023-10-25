Cobb teacher accused of having relationship with student can’t teach while out on bond, judge rules

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is having new conditions placed on his bond.

Eric Butler was a social studies teacher at Harrison High School when the crimes allegedly occurred.

On Wednesday, a judge modified conditions to Butler’s bond on criminal charges, including sexual assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

District Attorney Flynn Broady’s office requested the conditions to ensure that Butler does not teach while out on bond.

“Mr. Butler cannot coach or participate in nor be employed by any youth-serving organization including, school, church, athletic leads or scouts,” said Cobb County Judge Brendan Murphy during the hearing.

Butler was fired from his position and is now at the center of a criminal investigation. Police say Butler began communicating with a student several months ago through text messages and phone calls. A coworker allegedly confronted Butler about his actions and told Butler to leave the student alone.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Butler bought a new phone to hide his continued communication with the student.

The teacher is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the student that involved asking the student to perform a sexual act on him, according to the arrest warrant.

Police say Butler met the student one-on-one several times before school, during lunch and outside of school.

Butler’s attorney declined to comment on the allegations against his client.

The Cobb County School District fired Butler but did not provide the exact date of his termination.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cobb County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault

©2023 Cox Media Group