Cobb officer accused of sex crimes in school, church parking lots

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County police officer is in jail facing charges of public indecency and distributing obscene material.

Matthew Abbott is accused of sharing obscene material involving children while on duty at a police precinct.

Abbott is also charged with exposing himself in the parking lot of an elementary school and performing a sex act on himself in a church parking lot.

He began serving the community as a police officer in 2016.

He is no longer a Cobb County Police Department and was suspended by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

