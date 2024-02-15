Cobb County submits grant to help preserve four historic African American cemeteries

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is seeking a grant to help preserve four Black cemeteries.

This week, county leaders submitted the grant application to the National Trust for Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The money would pay for a consultant to perform archaeology surveys for the cemeteries and write a maintenance manual.

The four African American cemeteries included in the grant proposal are Sardis Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Old Ebenezer Cemetery, Noonday Extension Cemetery, and Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

“We see this as just the beginning of our plan to address the needs and concerns of our historic African American cemeteries in Cobb,” Bev Jackson, Chairwoman of Cobb’s Historic Preservation Commission said.

Jackson said they need assistance with maintenance, boundary delineation, identification of unknown graves, and recognition.

If you would like to get involved to help restore and maintain the historic African American cemeteries, click here.

