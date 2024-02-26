Apartment fire displaces 14 families, 26 people in Marietta, Red Cross says

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Red Cross is assisting a total of 26 people after an apartment fire in Marietta, officials say.

Red Cross officials say they responded to a fire at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road in Marietta on Saturday.

Their Disaster Team provided emergency aid to those who needed it; so far, Red Cross officials say they assisted 14 families and a total of 26 people.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Marietta Fire on multiple occasions for information regarding how the fire started, if there are any people injured, extent of damage and if anyone suffered any injuries, however, our inquiries have not been returned.

