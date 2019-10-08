0 A suburban war zone? Shooter fires 100+ gunshots at home; family left distraught

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Bullet hole after bullet hole can be seen in the windows and walls of a Kennesaw home after a shooter fired more than 100 gunshots at the house with children inside.

Police counted at least 30 bullet holes in the home on North Main Street.

"It was like fireworks. It was like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'" said Amanda, who lives in the home. She asked us not to use her last name because her family is living in fear.

Amanda said the Sept. 22 shooting happened a few hours after her family hosted a fall break party. She said one of the bullets almost hit her son.

Eight people were inside the home during the time of the shooting: Amanda, her husband, and six kids.

Despite the barrage of gun fire that resembled a war zone, nobody was hurt.

The mother walked Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose through the house on Tuesday. She said she is afraid the shooter may come back.

On top of surveillance cameras, police are now watching the home.

"No one is comfortable. And it's hard to be comfortable. Every siren, every noise. Every dog bark makes you panic inside," Amanda said.

Kennesaw police said they're actively looking for the shooter and other people involved.

The mother is so terrified, she pulled one of her kids out of school.

"No parent or children should be in fear of their lives, especially not in their home," she said.

Amanda is hoping someone gives information to Kennesaw police.

Investigators are working to find a motive. The family has no idea who would want to kill them.

