CMA Awards 2023: How to watch the show on Channel 2, who is performing and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We’re just days away from country music’s biggest night, the 2023 CMA Awards.

The star-studded show will air Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on WSB-TV. Learn everything to know about the show’s performances, nominees and more, below.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Who is hosting the show?

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are back to host the 2023 CMA Awards from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

This is the duo’s second year hosting together after helming the 2022 awards show. Bryan also hosted the 2021 awards show.

Who is performing at the show?

In addition to hosting the show, Bryan will also take the stage to perform a medley of some of his hits, including “One Margarita,” “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “Play It Again,” “That’s My Kind Of Night” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Other performers slated to take the stage during the show include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and many more.

Fans can expect some collaborations during the show as well.

Jelly Roll will perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle, Tucker and Little Big Town will deliver a performance of Tucker’s hit “Delta Dawn,” and Old Dominion and Moroney will perform their song “Can’t Break Up Now.” Pearce will also perform her new song “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Stapleton.

There will also be a special performance honoring the late Jimmy Buffett, who was a CMA Award winner. The tribute performance will include Kenny Chesney, Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band.

Who is nominated?

This year’s nominations are led by Lainey Wilson, who is up for nine awards, including entertainer of the year, single of the year and album of the year.

Other artists up for the highly covered entertainer of the year award include Combs, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

Jelly Roll follows close behind Wilson with five nominations for single of the year, male vocalist of the year, musical event of the year, music video of the year and new artist of the year.

Other top nominees who are up for four nominations each include Combs and HARDY. Artists with three nominations each include Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Stapleton and Wallen.

See the full list of nominations here.

CMA Awards 2022: Top Winners Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning teamed up for the star-studded show. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group