Video shows man violently attack woman at Clayton County Walmart on July 4

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman said another customer beat her up inside a Clayton County Walmart on the Fourth of July.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Walmart in Lovejoy, where the attack was captured on surveillance video.

Naterra Graham the attack was so brutal she doesn’t remember most of it, and that store didn’t have security in place to help her when she was attacked.

“I remember being snatched by my hair and punched in my face multiple times,” she said.

Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis confirmed her account.

“He pushed her. She pushed him back. And that’s when he started wailing on her,” Gaddis said. “Knocked her down again.”

Graham said the customer who was attacked her was verbally harassing a Walmart worker. She said she pleaded with him to leave the woman alone.

“I was just trying to get him to leave the store,” Graham said.

They started arguing and that’s when he started beating her.

Police said it wasn’t Walmart security that stopped the attack.

“Customers came to her aid and surrounded her,” Gaddis said.

Graham wonders where store security was.

“The whole time I was in the store, I did not see security at all,” Graham said.

Police are now trying to locate the attacker. Gaddis said he wants him off the streets.

“This guy not only don’t need to be in Lovejoy, he don’t need to be anywhere,” Gaddis said.

Graham, who has bruises all over her body, said she wants her attacked to pay for the attack.

“He can’t just go around beating on people,” Graham said. “Like, you can’t do that.”

Police said the man will face a battery charge when he is arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lovejoy police or Crimestoppers with any information.

