Clayton County

Nearly 30 Clayton County dogs facing euthanaisa if not adopted by Thursday

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Dogs that need to be adopted (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said that the dogs must find homes by Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.

The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:

  • Meerkat: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Xavier: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, has basic obedience
  • Winder: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, requires medicine
  • Lewie: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Charlie: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Sunny: People and dog-friendly
  • Poinsettia: People and dog-friendly
  • Shicka: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, kennel cough
  • Elote: People and dog friendly, timid
  • Esquite: People shy, dog friendly
  • Queso: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Fresca: Fully vetted
  • Julio: Timid, people shy, non-dog reactive
  • Princess: Kennel cough
  • Uncle: People and dog-friendly
  • Coco: People and dog-friendly
  • Bernard: People shy, timid, non dog reactive, kennel cough
  • Chappy: People-friendly, non dog reactive
  • Bentley: People and dog-friendly, microchip
  • Garrett: People and dog-friendly, high energy, kennel cough
  • Oscar: People shy, timid, non dog active and kennel cough
  • Tinsel: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Shady: Bonded with Anuba, people and dog friendly. very sweet
  • Anuba: Bonded with Shady, people and dog friendly. very sweet

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

