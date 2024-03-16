Clayton County

Nearly 20 dogs to be put down unless they find forever home, Clayton County rescue says

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Dogs up for adoption in Clayton County (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 17 dogs must find homes by March 21st at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:

  • Mark: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy
  • Ashford: People friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine
  • Saturn: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, injured paw
  • Jewel: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive
  • Bowser: People friendly, very sweet, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine
  • Neil: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
  • Cain: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
  • Stormy: People and dog reactive, very sweet
  • Rouger: People shy, non dog reactive, timid
  • Serena: People-friendly, non-dog reactive
  • Man: People friendly, dog reactive
  • Dory: People friendly, dog reactive
  • Ginger and four pups: Very sweet, people-friendly, non-dog reactive
  • Tizo: Timid, people shy
  • Cashew: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
  • Lorre: People-friendly, parvo quarantine
  • Rufu: Medicl rescue

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

