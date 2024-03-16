Nearly 20 dogs to be put down unless they find forever home, Clayton County rescue says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
Officials said 17 dogs must find homes by March 21st at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.
The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:
- Mark: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy
- Ashford: People friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine
- Saturn: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, injured paw
- Jewel: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive
- Bowser: People friendly, very sweet, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine
- Neil: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
- Cain: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
- Stormy: People and dog reactive, very sweet
- Rouger: People shy, non dog reactive, timid
- Serena: People-friendly, non-dog reactive
- Man: People friendly, dog reactive
- Dory: People friendly, dog reactive
- Ginger and four pups: Very sweet, people-friendly, non-dog reactive
- Tizo: Timid, people shy
- Cashew: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
- Lorre: People-friendly, parvo quarantine
- Rufu: Medicl rescue
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
