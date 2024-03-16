Nearly 20 dogs to be put down unless they find forever home, Clayton County rescue says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said 17 dogs must find homes by March 21st at 3 p.m., or they will be euthanized.

The following are the dogs that are at risk of being put down:

Mark: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy

People friendly, dog reactive, high energy Ashford: People friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine

People friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine Saturn: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, injured paw

People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high energy, injured paw Jewel: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive

People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive Bowser: People friendly, very sweet, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine

People friendly, very sweet, non-dog reactive, high energy, parvo quarantine Neil: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy

People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy Cain: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy

People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy Stormy: People and dog reactive, very sweet

People and dog reactive, very sweet Rouger: People shy, non dog reactive, timid

People shy, non dog reactive, timid Serena: People-friendly, non-dog reactive

People-friendly, non-dog reactive Man: People friendly, dog reactive

People friendly, dog reactive Dory: People friendly, dog reactive

People friendly, dog reactive Ginger and four pups : Very sweet, people-friendly, non-dog reactive

: Very sweet, people-friendly, non-dog reactive Tizo: Timid, people shy

Timid, people shy Cashew: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy

People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy Lorre: People-friendly, parvo quarantine

People-friendly, parvo quarantine Rufu: Medicl rescue

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

