Mattie’s Call issued for woman who vanished from Clayton County mental health facility

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities issued a Mattie’s Call for a woman who left a mental health facility over the weekend.

Clayton County police are looking for 36-year-old Tiera Rector, who was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Arbor House Healing on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Facility staff told police Rector was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

She is described as being 5 foot and 4 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

Rector is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information regarding Rector’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

