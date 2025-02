CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an escaped inmate has been captured in Henry County.

Officers say there were searching near Jeff Davis Drive and Tara Boulevard while they investigated.

Just after 5:30 p.m., they say the inmate was captured by Henry County.

They did not comment on who the suspect is or what that person has been charged with.

