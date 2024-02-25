Man barricades himself inside Clayton Co. apartment prompting SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

MORROW, Ga. — A man who was being sought for allegedly assaulting a woman has barricaded himself inside a Clayton County apartment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There’s a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Mount Zion Boulevard in Morrow.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said 11 days after Valentine’s Day, Tyshaun Singletary was charged with domestic and violence after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said Singletary had barricaded himself at the apartment and SWAT has been called.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to Clayton County officials, anyone harboring a wanted suspect will also be arrested.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Growing pothole in Buckhead concerning residents, business owners

©2023 Cox Media Group