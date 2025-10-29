Man accused of threatening Atlanta airport was in midst of mental health episode, prosecutors say

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors revealed during a bond hearing Wednesday that Billy Cagle, accused of threatening to attack Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport, was experiencing a mental health crisis possibly exacerbated by substance abuse.

A Fulton County judge denied bond for Cagle, citing the risk he posed to the community.

Prosecutors said that Cagle was actively planning an attack and had mimicked gunfire over FaceTime with a family member on Oct. 20, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported. They said he called and told them he planned to “shoot up cars on I-75.”

The prosecutors argued that his mental health issues, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, were compounded by his failure to take prescribed medications and his use of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

Prosecutors claimed Cagle’s behavior was triggered by stressors such as his separation from his wife. They noted that Cagle had previously been convicted of felony possession of marijuana.

Cagle appeared in court shackled and wearing an orange jail suit, yet seemed in good spirits, conversing with his lawyers and acknowledging acquaintances in the courtroom.

His defense team argued that he was not a threat, citing his polite demeanor at the airport and the fact that his gun never left his truck. They said that due to his mental health episode, he might not have even realized he had a gun in his possession.

The defense also highlighted Cagle’s long history of mental illness and stated that he had resumed his medication, presenting him as a “completely different person” since his arrest.

They proposed house arrest with an ankle monitor and 24-hour supervision by a family member. They also said they are working to get him into in-patient treatment.

The defense also said he’s not a flight risk because his case has received international attention and it would be impossible for him to go anywhere without being noticed.

The defense has the option to appeal the judge’s bond denial decision, though it remains unclear if they will proceed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group