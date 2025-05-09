‘I got something for you:’ Correctional officer accused of attacking Clayton inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County correctional officer is being accused of attacking an inmate inside the jail earlier this week.

Sheriff Levon Allen told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the inmate told now-former Officer Darius Roberts, “I got something for you.”

That’s when they say Roberts repeatedly punched the inmate, slammed him to the ground and Tased him.

A probable cause affidavit says several employees had to restrain Roberts to keep him away from the inmate.

Sheriff Allen confirmed that Roberts has been fired and charged with battery, simple assault and violation of oath of office.

