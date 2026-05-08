Homeless man accused of attacking people with hatchet

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police arrested a homeless man last month who they say attacked several people with a hatchet.

They say they joined Stockbridge police to search a homeless encampment at Davidson Circle West and Davidson Pkwy. South.

But officers only had a picture and a description of the man.

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When they found the man, he tried to run off but was later captured and arrested.

Authorities did not release his name.

He faces charges of aggravated assault in Clayton County and aggravated battery in Stockbridge.

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