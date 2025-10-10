Ground stop lifted at Atlanta airport after tower evacuated

ATLANTA — A ground stop was issued but has since been lifted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s tower was evacuated due to reports of a smell of gas, a spokesperson for the airport said.

The FAA alert page also said there was a fire, but the airport’s communication director said it was a gas smell that prompted the evacuation.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was on scene investigating.

Channel 2 Action News is working to find out more, and a crew is heading there.

All the latest developments LIVE, on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group