Clayton County

25 dogs in need of forever home to avoid euthanasia deadline, Clayton County rescue officials say

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Clayton County dogs up for adoption (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs were in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

If the dogs are not adopted by Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., the county said they’ll have to euthanize them.

The following are the dogs at risk of euthanasia:

  • Chop Shotta: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Canela: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, surrendered by owner
  • Scarlet: People and dog-friendly, timid
  • Zippy: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Julian: People and dog-friendly
  • Kameron: People and dog-friendly
  • Root: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
  • Dolly: People and dog friendly, timid
  • Bruce: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped
  • Ronnie: Dog and people-friendly, high-energy
  • Goober: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Topaz: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Teal: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Toochie: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive
  • Tula: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Samus: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, no kids
  • Mack: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped, surrendered by owner
  • Mikey: People and dog-friendly
  • Chala: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive
  • Tola: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Phoebe: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Wiggles: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
  • Pomme: People and dog-friendly, timid
  • Sandy: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy, spayed, microchipped
  • Darla: People and dog friendly, in heat

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

