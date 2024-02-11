25 dogs in need of forever home to avoid euthanasia deadline, Clayton County rescue officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs were in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

If the dogs are not adopted by Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., the county said they’ll have to euthanize them.

The following are the dogs at risk of euthanasia:

Chop Shotta: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Canela: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, surrendered by owner

Scarlet: People and dog-friendly, timid

Zippy: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Julian: People and dog-friendly

Kameron: People and dog-friendly

Root: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy

Dolly: People and dog friendly, timid

Bruce: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped

Ronnie: Dog and people-friendly, high-energy

Goober: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

Topaz: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Teal : People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Toochie: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive

Tula: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Samus: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, no kids

Mack: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped, surrendered by owner

Mikey: People and dog-friendly

Chala: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive

Tola: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Phoebe: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Wiggles: People and dog-friendly, very sweet

Pomme: People and dog-friendly, timid

Sandy: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy, spayed, microchipped

Darla: People and dog friendly, in heat

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

