25 dogs in need of forever home to avoid euthanasia deadline, Clayton County rescue officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of dogs were in desperate need of a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
If the dogs are not adopted by Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., the county said they’ll have to euthanize them.
The following are the dogs at risk of euthanasia:
- Chop Shotta: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Canela: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, surrendered by owner
- Scarlet: People and dog-friendly, timid
- Zippy: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Julian: People and dog-friendly
- Kameron: People and dog-friendly
- Root: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, high-energy
- Dolly: People and dog friendly, timid
- Bruce: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped
- Ronnie: Dog and people-friendly, high-energy
- Goober: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Topaz: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Teal: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Toochie: People friendly, timid, non dog reactive
- Tula: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Samus: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, no kids
- Mack: People and dog-friendly, neutered, microchipped, surrendered by owner
- Mikey: People and dog-friendly
- Chala: People-friendly, very sweet, non dog reactive
- Tola: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Phoebe: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Wiggles: People and dog-friendly, very sweet
- Pomme: People and dog-friendly, timid
- Sandy: People friendly, dog reactive, high energy, spayed, microchipped
- Darla: People and dog friendly, in heat
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
