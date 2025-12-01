University of Georgia hopes to raise $75 million for more scholarships

ATHENS — The University of Georgia has launched a fundraising goal of $75 million to enhance scholarships, attracting top students and expanding access to higher education.

The initiative is designed to recruit, support and invest in students while reducing student loan debt. Donors can support need-based, merit-based, graduate/professional and experiential learning scholarships within each school or college.

“As Georgia’s flagship institution, we have a responsibility to ensure that future generations can experience the remarkable benefits of a UGA education,” said President Jere W. Morehead.

“The UGA Foundation is thrilled to provide matching funds to support the creation of new scholarships,” said Howard Young, chair of the UGA Foundation Board of Trustees.

The UGA Foundation has committed $19 million in matching funds to support the creation of new scholarships in order to ensure that the best and brightest students can aspire to a University of Georgia education.

UGA has more than 1,065 need-based scholarship endowments, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to affordability and excellence.

Despite the benefits of the HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships, many students still face a gap between covered tuition and the full cost of attendance. About 30% graduate with an average student loan debt of $19,000, regardless of background.

Learn more about scholarships at UGA on the university’s scholarships page.

